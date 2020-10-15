Lillian Weinberg
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Lillian I. Weinberg, 86, passed away on February 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
