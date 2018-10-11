Life insurance webinar
MSU Extension’s Joel Schumacher will be teaching a Solid Finances webinar on life insurance from 12:05 until 12:55 p.m. online. Attend a live broadcast at the Extension Office, 317 N Custer Ave. For more information, contact Holly Jay at (406) 665-9770 or holly.jay@montana.edu.
Date:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 12:00pm
