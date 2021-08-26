Life after difficult diagnosis is possible

Life after difficult diagnosis is possible

The Area II Agency on Aging August newsletter discussed how to disclose or react to a dementia diagnosis. Part of the newsletter said the decision to disclose a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s to a family and friends is a personal one that can come with risks and worry. While it’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!