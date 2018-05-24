LGHS graduates 31 in commencement ceremony

To the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance,” 31 seniors from Lodge Grass High School walked in for commencement Sunday afternoon.

The day’s events began with the Lodge Grass JROTC presenting the colors as the National Anthem played. Master of Ceremonies for the presentation was high school instructor Robert Stuker.

After a brief welcome by Principal Curtis Brien former Crow Tribal Chairman Darrin Old Coyote delivered the commencement address to the graduates.

Both the Valedictorian Tavia Torralba and Salutatorian Elijah Rogers spoke to the assembled graduating seniors, guests and the audience about the past four years at the high school, the present, and what the futures holds for the graduates.

After the address, nine graduates were awarded scholarships. Those receiving these awards were Mylon Blacksmith, Sylvanna Covers Up, Samantha Dust, Robert Hogan, Beau Plenty Hawk, Raykwon Red Star, Elija Rogers Aleigha Spotted House and Tavia Torralba.

Diplomas, were presented by Lodge Grass High School Superintendent Victoria Falls Down and Brien. The graduates were conferred by Brien.

Officers for the Class of 2018 were Tavia Torralba, president; Antonia Nomee, vice president; Aleigha Spotted Horse, secretary; and Mylon Blacksmith, treasurer.

Elijah Rogers, Aleigha Spotted Horse and Tavia Torralba graduated with honors.