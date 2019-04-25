At the start of the 1960s, Lodge Grass Public Schools chose Lorraine Pattyn to develop its elementary music program, but the veteran teacher was reluctant. She was educating young students in Crow Agency Elementary at the time, she said, adding, “I didn’t want to leave my second grade, I just didn’t want to.”

Though an influx of drugs impacted the Town of Lodge Grass negatively, Pattyn said, she has hope its school system can prepare students to achieve academically and go to college.

“I think they’re getting back to the right direction,” said Pattyn, who spent another 11 years developing a music program in Wyola before retiring. “There’s light in the tunnel.”

Starting the 100-year celebration, Lodge Grass school students, teachers and alumni moved through town in a parade of horses and decorated floats led by the high school’s Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps. Even the town’s Mayor Quincy Dabney joined in – decked out in sunglasses and a suit jacket – along with the City Hall staff and aldermen. A 2000 graduate from Lodge Grass High School, Dabney said of his class that “we were wild, we were crazy, we were grounded and we got it done.”

Especially considering new social media and video technology, he said, education is “key” for students to succeed in life. Going to school, he added, also helps people develop person-to-person social skills they can’t learn from the Internet.

“The kids are getting tired of school because the technology is right there with them, but you can’t beat growing up together,” Dabney said. Though he doesn’t belong to the Crow Tribe himself, he added, “It’s such an amazing community because it’s the Crow people – Crow language, Crow history, Crow culture – so I grew up in all of that. I tied right into it instantly…I always bring them honor and respect with anyone I meet.”

A track competition followed the parade that afternoon, complete with students from LGHS, Plenty Coups High School out of Pryor and – for the first time – Wyoming Indian High School from Ethete, Wyoming. WIHS girls’ track Head Coach Aleta Moss said her school’s athletic director saw the centennial as an opportunity to set up future matches between the Lodge Grass Indians and her school’s Chiefs.

“We accepted their invite because we want them to come back and play some basketball with us,” she said on the school field as a new section of runners prepared to race. “The kids are enjoying themselves and getting some good practice.”

Helping to keep time for the runners was Lodge Grass Homecoming Queen Kellie Old Elk, adorned in a crown for the occasion. She enjoyed being one of 19 members of the senior class on the school’s centennial, she said, because “it shows how far we’ve come.”

Through her time in Lodge Grass, Old Elk said, she has learned the importance of education, which will give her a chance to leave the Crow Reservation town and explore new opportunities. She intends to enroll at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana, where she will study health and human performance.

“LG, baby!” she said to end the interview, a common refrain from students, alumni and on the parade’s signs.

To close out the day, Jared Stewart – an LGHS alum from 1989 – showcased his guitar skills on stage as part of a band while bubbles filled the air, courtesy of dozens of young students running about. To be picked to celebrate the school’s 100th was a “great honor,” Stewart said, noting the institution’s history of success.

People who graduated from Lodge Grass High School, he continued, include city, state and county representatives; and people skilled in both academics and athletics.

“Never settle for just what you see,” Stewart advised. “Always try to look for things you’ve never seen before.”

He personally decided to transfer from Hardin to Lodge Grass Schools due to the area’s basketball program and his family’s history with the institution – both of his parents are graduates.

It may be a smaller school, he said, but its teachers encouraged him to explore his options. Every chance he got, he added, he would find an excuse to practice his acoustic guitar – years later, he would build on this work to form “The Jared Stewart Band” and more recently play country music with the Gairrett Brothers in “The Outfit.”

Praising the Lodge Grass community from the stage, Stewart yelled, “Everyone give yourselves a round of applause!” Those assembled obliged as nearby cars honked their horns.