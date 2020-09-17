Letter to the Editor: Tribal chairman misrepresents member at rally

As some of you may know, Vice-president Mike Pence visited Montana and held a rally in Bozeman on Sept. 14.

Let me be clear, first and foremost, I respect the office of the President and Vice-president of this great country and I respect and honor the three branches of the Crow Tribal Government.

I am a Vietnam Era veteran and I resent the idea presented at the Pence rally by the Crow chairman that the entire Crow tribe wants four more years of Trump, who, by his own rhetoric, is a racist.

I, as a Crow tribal member and veteran, DO NOT SUPPORT THE IDEA OF FOUR MORE YEARS OF TRUMP AND HIS RHETORIC PROMOTING RACISM!

The chairman does not speak for me when it comes to national politics. Although, we are a fossil fuel energy tribe, I have seen NO EVIDENCE of Trump or his administration promoting our fossil fuel energy. If the support is there, I have seen no communication or evidence to that affect.

I believe our Crow Nation is a great nation and we are blessed with a diverse quantity and quality of natural resources. All tribes of Montana are great and unique in their own individual way, culturally and spiritually.

Again, I DO NOT SUPPORT TRUMP OR HIS RACIST RHETORIC and I feel, I, as a member of the Crow Tribe, I have been misrepresented at this rally for the whole nation to see.

Kenneth Enemy Hunter

Hardin, Montana