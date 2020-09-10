Letter to the Editor

Senator Daines’ track record on supporting Native American issues is patchy, to say the least. While serving in the House of Representatives in 2013, Steve Daines stood with his party leaders and voted to start a government shutdown that hit many parts of Indian Country hard. During that time, more than ...

