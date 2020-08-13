Leon Pretty Weasel Sr./ Baaapaali Xiassaash (Well Known Plant) passed away on August 6, 2020.

He was born to Leonard and Josephine Pretty Weasel on March 2, 1950. He is a Whistling Water and child of the Ties the Bundle clan. Leon grew up in Crow Agency, Montana. He attended school in Hardin and graduated from Hardin High School in 1968. Upon graduation, Leon was drafted into the United States Marine Corps on May 29, 1969 and proudly served in the Vietnam War. In 1969, Leon participated in the Operation Dewey Canyon, Operation Apache Snow, Operation Cameron Falls, and Operation Utah Mesa.

After his service in the Marine Corps ended, he attended Haskell Indian Nations University where he played football. Leon moved to Nevada and was a member of Bureau of Indian Affairs police. He moved back to Montana and worked for the federal government, first with BIA roads and then at Indian Health Service. He retired as the housekeeping foreman in 2003.

Leon was a horseman and enjoyed training horses, riding horses and Indian Relay. His main steed was “Handsome” and he loved seeing him race. He was a member of the Zion II Church. Leon was a lifelong Hardin Bulldog fan and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play basketball, football, softball, tennis, wrestling and volleyball. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos.

In his later years, Leon enjoyed staying home, watching movies and visiting with his many kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joys.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Josephine; his son, Melvin Pretty Weasel; his sisters, Lenora Pretty Weasel, Clara Nomee and Monique Russell; his brothers Lamont Pretty Weasel, Oliver Hill, Larry Costa, Cue Three Irons, Carl Venne and Carlton Nomee Sr.; his nephews, Gregory Pretty Weasel, Nathan Pretty Weasel and Scott Dannon; and his niece, Lisa Pretty Weasel.

Leon is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sons, Corey Pretty Weasel, Donnie Liming, Leon (Chrystal) Pretty Weasel Jr., Aubrey Good Luck, Brandon (Jennica), Mandale (Jeanette), Martin and Isaac Spotted Horse and David Blaine Jr.; his daughters, Luzenia Yellowmule, Leonna (Martin) Armajo, Erin, Lindsey, Kelly (Kendall), Bessye Rae and Sara Pretty Weasel; his adopted sons, Regis Hogan, Elvin Fritzler, Zachary and John Bacon; his adopted daughters, Marie Jefferson, Leanna Hill and Kaylene Alden; his brothers, Larry (Agnes) Pretty Weasel, Scott (Debbie) Russell, Marshall (Barbara) Left Hand, Leo (Janice) Hudetz, David Stewart Sr., Larry (Pearl) Tobacco, Dana Tobacco and Grant (Linda) Bulltail; his sisters, Linda (Manuel) Covers Up, Sarah (Tilton) Old Bull, Norma Linton, Regina Goes Ahead, Delma Yarlott, Rosella (Ike) Shane, Linda (Duane) Birdinground, Gwen Plain Bull and Mary Black Eagle; his aunt, Mary Lou Big Day; his uncle, Michael Fitzpatrick Jr.; his Vietnam comrade and friend, Winfield Russell; his lifelong friends, Raymond Pisano, Wesley Falls Down, Terry Birdinground and Oliver Spotted Horse; his grandchildren, Acacia, Alyssa, Aiyanna, Annika, Brandon, Donnie (Mugsy) Jr., Tristan, Alyse, Martin Jr., Leon, Frank, Jordan, Demitre, Ryerson, Bryson, Riley, Tyler, Jackson, Nancy, Shantina, Trinetta, Jewel, Savannah, Jennifer, Kendall Jr., Dessie, Vashley, Anthony, Naela, Leon III, Eli, Josie, Malulani, Victoria, Dionna, Thomas Jr., James, Kanin, K’Lee, Miley, Myam, Amber, Kaleb, Kaydee, Devin, Aleigha and Dana; his great-grandchildren, Xavian, Nehemiah Jr., Alexia, Arya, Juniper, Neveah, Yvonne, Xcelia, Nicko, Kanani, Haven, MaryLynn, Kinsley and Kai’Rel; also his numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Billings Clinic ICU staff and Billings Clinic Dialysis Center for taking good care of our dad in this difficult time.

His extended family include the Pretty Weasel, Stewart, Fitzpatrick, Shane, Spotted Horse, Jefferson, Covers Up, Goes Ahead, Black Eagle, Bull Tail, Tobacco, Russell, Takes Enemy and Morrison families. Our family is large if we have missed anyone we apologize.

Graveside service and burial will be at the Lodge Grass Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.