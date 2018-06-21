Lending a hand for hydrants

The Hardin Key Club recently was contacted by Fort Smith Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jericho Stevens. Fire hydrants needed painting – an opportunity for community service. Key Club Advisor Kasey Koehler answered the request and her group set out. The club spent the day painting hydrants and then enjoyed barbecue courtesy of Jericho and his wife Amber. Hardin Kiwanis Club is the sponsor of the Key Club. Kiwanis meet at noon on Wednesdays in 3 Brothers Bistro, and all are welcome to visit. Kiwanis is centered on the children and youth of Big Horn County. Key Clubbers pictured are Maddison Stephens, Jess Spencer Jones, Amanda Koehler, Kevin Fox, Cora Wood, Ashlynn Stephens, Robert Shane, Joe Wilson, Corbin Wigley and Caleb Roan.