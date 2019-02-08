LBHC presentation

Janice Wilson, Crow Studies teacher at Wyola School, will be presenting the ancient Crow story, “Lodge Lining and Spring Boy,” at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. The program is free and open to the public. For questions, contact Tim Bernardis at (406) 638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.
 

Date: 
Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 12:00pm

Upcoming Events