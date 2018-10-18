LBHC Lecture Series
Retired Billings attorney Tom Lynaugh and Little Big Horn College faculty member Raphaelle He Does It-Real Bird will be speaking on the Bighorn River case of the ‘70s and early ‘80s at noon in the Library Programs Room of Little Big Horn College. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tim Bernardis at (406) 638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.
Date:
Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 12:00pm
