Lawsuit against Black Canyon LLC seeks payment

Local construction group Black Canyon, LLC has been sued by a North Dakotabased company Jackson Utilities, LLC for breach of contract and payment.

According to court documents, the claims arise from work that was performed by Jackson on the Fort Union Wastewater Renovation at Fort Union Trading Post in Williston, North Dakota.

“Jackson seeks to recover damages from the Defendants under the Miller Act because Jackson has not been paid in full for the labour performed on the project,” read the lawsuit.

The documents allege that when Black Canyon and its cohort Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland, entered into a contract with Jackson Utilities for work done at the Fort Union Wastewater Treatment plant and furnished a payment bond for $441,824 to the National Parks Service as required by the Miller Act.

On Aug. 8, 2018, Black Canyon and Jackson entered a subcontract requiring Jackson to furnish labour on the project for the installation of a sewer line.

The equipment utilized, however, was not strong enough to put the sewer line in, and NPS contacted Black Canyon telling them the project required the use of a larger machine, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the lawsuit the original subcontract agreement was then increased to $116,704 and larger equipment was brought in and used to install the sewer line. The cost of installation also increased to $28 an hour.

Black Canyon authorized and approved the revised subcontract amount when Jackson was instructed by Jim Ouldhouse to commence work on the project.

However, Black Canyon failed to submit a change order to NPS or even to notify the NPS of the revised subcontract amount.

In October 2018, Jackson performed 1,971 feet of directional drilling with the new and updated equipment at a cost of $28 per unit.

On Nov. 25, 2018 Jackson provided Black Canyon with an invoice depicting the subcontract amount as agreed upon, for a total amount of $25,623. On Dec. 27, 2018, Jackson provided Black Canyon with the invoice depicting the remaining amount due from the revised subcontract amount as directed by Ouldhouse for a total amount of $29,565.

On Dec. 31, 2018, Black Canyon remitted payment of $24,341.85.

Despite multiple claims from Black Canyon that a check for the remaining amount due would be paid, tangible evidence that payment was coming never came.

Black Canyon also never made any other payments to Jackson from that date forward, leading Jackson to file the legal claim.

However, Black Canyon’s cohort Fidelity, intervened and refused to issue payment to Jackson despite being given evidence that Jackson had a legal entitlement to the payment they deserved, the lawsuit alleges.

Jackson has filed seven causes of action against Black Canyon including breach of contract, unjust enrichment, negligent misrepresentation and constructive fraud against Fidelity and Black Canyon since the initial lawsuit was filed in October.

A trial date against Black Canyon has not been set by the Federal District Court in Billings, but a trial is expected to take place.