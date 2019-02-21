Late ‘40s rewind

The athletic Wall of Fame at Hardin High School stretches as far back as the late 1950s, but a curious discovery made by a maintenance crew has added a new bright spot on the Bulldogs’ athletic legacy.

A few months ago, school staff were cleaning out a building that once housed the football concessions stand when they came across two old trophies, said Mike Erickson, HHS athletic director. Upon closer inspection, they saw the trophies were from the 1948 and ‘49 Montana State Class B boys’ basketball championships.

“We looked into it and it seemed odd, then we looked to see if there were any championship banners hanging in the gym,” Erickson said. There were no banners commemorating the wins.

“It was a strange oversight,” he said. “No one really had the answer as to why they weren’t hanging from our rafters.”

Soon, the school ordered the banners and HHS shop class restored the 70-year-old trophies, but the names of the champions engraved on the trophies were not easy to read. Erickson said he sent out an all-staff email to try to find out who was on the team.

He followed a few leads and made a few calls, which let him to Jerry Ragland in Billings.

Soon, the two rosters were identified based on the collective memories of players.

The champs were invited to the Feb. 8 game against Lodge Grass, where the Bulldogs recognized the 1948 and ‘49 Bulldog teams by making them honorary starters and allowing them to sit on the bench during the matchup. Erickson said, due to weather, only Ragland was able to attend.

“I can’t put it in words,” Ragland, 87, said. “For them to think of us after 70 years was humbling.”

Ragland said back when his team won, word of the 1948 championship victory traveled back to Hardin quickly. He recalled the bus being stopped outside of town by a police escort. The players were loaded into new cars provided by the local dealerships.

“We came back to town in style,” he said.

At the time, he said, the trophies were displayed in the new high school building, which is now the middle school. Ragland said he went off to college, joined the military and came back for an all-class reunion in the 1970s, where he noticed the trophies were no longer on display.

“I just thought they cut back on the amount of trophies they were displaying,” he said. “I was surprised when Mike called me.

After 70 years, you kind of forget about things.”

Erickson said the night of the game, players from both Hardin and Lodge Grass, as well as people from the crowd, got up to shake Ragland’s hand.

“It was a classy thing our boys did,” Erickson said. “It was a pretty special moment.”

The trophies, which now sit in the HHS trophy case, will soon get permanent spots once new shelving is installed.

According to Rocky Erickson, host of the radio program “Montana Sports with Rocky Erickson,” during the 1948 state Class B basketball tournament, the Hamilton Broncs – with a 27-game victory streak – “were the favorite team to win it all.”

Reading the radio host’s statement, the game announcer said that “Once again, Tom Perkins came up big as he led his team with 19 points as Hardin won 51-39. During those three games at state, Hardin outscored [its] opponents by a combined 52 points!”

The following season in ’49, Hardin faced Fairfield in the championship game before what the announcer said was “a record crowd of 3,200 packed into that Deer Lodge gymnasium.”

“Once again, Hardin dominated the best teams in Class B basketball…beating Fort Benton 61-45 [and] getting by Hamilton in the semis 64-51,” the announcer stated. “For the second year in a row, Hardin came out on top, winning 59-44 behind 20 points from Wes Kroeller.”

At press time, banners for the ’48 and ’49 championships have been hung on the school gymnasium ceiling as Bulldog basketball players prep for Class A divisionals. Currently, the boys – going for their second consecutive state championship – are ranked first in Eastern A. The girls are ranked second behind Laurel, who they defeated Jan. 25 during the regular season in the latter of their two matchups.