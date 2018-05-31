Lame Deer kids receive free haircuts from Fog In The Morning

Free haircuts were given out at the Northern Cheyenne Boys & Girls Club in Lame Deer recently as part of a screening by the Part C program of Head Start. The haircuts, offered as part of Head Start’s Child Find Event, were by Savoy Fog In The Morning, a resident of both Crow Agency and North Dakota.

The event, held with assistance from Kay Medicine Bull of the Boys & Girls Club, also included a giveaway of clothing items.

Fog In The Morning is a certified barber who plans on opening his own shop in either Billings or Bismarck, North Dakota. This is not the first time he volunteered his haircutting skills; in fact, he also cut hair for the homeless veterans of Billings in the past.

According to Fog In The Morning, having grown up on the Crow Reservation, he can relate to some of the socio-economic difficulties faced by area children.

“I see a lot of the hardships and struggles and challenges that a lot of these young dudes face,” he said. “I remember growing up facing a lot of the same challenges, going through a lot of the same problems. Just to have the opportunity to give back, I look forward to doing it any chance I get.”

The event was organized by Mary Miller, a coordinator for the part C program. Miller said the event’s objective was to promote a healthy body and hair. While haircuts would generally be restricted to those in the age group of Head Start, ages 0-3, she said they decided to allow all children.

The event, however, nearly was called off in the wake of a May 14 car accident that claimed the lives of two young girls – ages 6 and 12 – and injured seven others.

“We were going to cancel out of respects to the families,” Miller said, “but at the end of the day, we need to be here for our children.”