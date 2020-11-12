Lady Bulldogs volleyball headed to state
Photo by Tommy RobinsonKailee Roan passes a serve against Miles City.
Photo by Tommy RobinsonThe Hardin Lady Bulldogs volleyball team poses with their second place plaque after losing to Billings Central in the championship match Nov. 5 during the final round of the divisional tournament in Billings.
After a three-match appearance in the divisional tournament last week against Miles City, Glendive and Billings Central the Lady Bulldogs emerged with a second place team plaque and second round seed in the state tournament Thursday in Sidney.
The Hardin Lady Bulldogs defeated Miles City Nov. 2 in three games, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19, in Glendive in the first round of divisional play.
In the semi-final round of play Nov. 3 the Lady Dawgs defeated Glendive four games, 25-13, 9-25, 25-17, 29-27.
The Lady Dawgs faced rival Billings Central Nov. 5 and lost in three games for a second place finish .
The Lady Bulldogs play at noon on Thursday at Sidney High School.
State tournament tee shirts are available online at https://astatevb20.itemorder.corn/sale?read_message=true.
This store will remain open until November 16th. At that time all orders will be processed and when complete will ship to the school chosen in the drop down within two weeks.
