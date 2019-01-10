Lady Bulldogs swim to a first at Havre invite

The Hardin Bulldog swim teams traveled to Havre Saturday for the Class A divisional swim meet, with the Ladies bringing home first place by defeating both Billings Central and Havre.

“Both Havre and Billings Central have had strong teams the past few seasons, and we are showing that we are able to compete with the best of them,” Head Coach Eric Hartl wrote. “The boys did not place the way they wanted to, but they had several first place finishers as well and that will end up paying dividends in the long run. They continue to improve as well and they should also be very proud of their efforts.”

While the girls didn’t take first in any individual events, they did bring home first place in the 200 freestyle relay, and placed second in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

In individual events, Demi Uffelman, placed second in the 200 freestyle and Latisha Not Afraid took home sixth place.

In the girls’ 200 individual medley relay, Ashlee Osborn placed second, Zaiah Rides Horse third and Staci Evans fifth.

Andrea Three Irons took second place in the 50 freestyle, Kailee Roan third, Angeleena Lind fifth and Cora Wood sixth.

In the 100 butterfly, Osborn placed third, Mia Ralston fourth and Wood fifth.

Roan took second in the 100 freestyle, Macie Flamm third and Evans took fifth.

In distance races, Uffelman placed second in the 400 freestyle and Not Afraid fifth.

Three Irons led the way for the Lady Bulldogs in the 100 backstroke with third place, Ralston took fourth and Darby Wells placed sixth.

In the 100 breaststroke, Lind placed second and Callia Hochhalter placed fifth.

In the boys’ relay races, Hardin took first place in the 200 medley relay, second in the 200 freestyle relay and the B team placed third in the 400 freestyle relay.

The boys brought home a number of first place wins with Caven Herrera taking the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Dominic Stevens bringing it home in the 100 butterfly.

Jayden Yarlott took third place in the 200 freestyle and Miguel Lopez brought home sixth in the 100 butterfly.

In the 100 freestyle, Stevens placed third and Josh Whiteman took fourth.

In the 400 freestyle, Yarlott placed fourth and Lopez took third in the 100 backstroke. In the 100 breaststroke, Whiteman placed fourth and Caiden Cummins fifth.