Lady Bulldogs stay the course in first-game victory over Belgrade

Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team began its 2018-19 season Friday night with a knock-out opening quarter against Belgrade. By the end of the first period, the Ladies were ahead of the Panthers 13-1.

The game would finish with a 46-34 victory for Hardin, but it would not be challenge-free.

In the second period, the Panthers kept up with the Ladies 9-9, ending the first half with Hardin still in the lead by 12 points. Though the Ladies “worked hard on both the offensive and defensive ends,” their Head Coach Cindy Farmer said, by the third period the tide began to turn.

“I don’t think we had as much intensity,” she said. “The third quarter, they outscored us 17-6.”

Going into the final period, the Hardin’s lead had dropped to one point: 28-27. Farmer credited the Ladies for their response. Her team works together well, she said, with good coordination between the guards and post players.

“They didn’t panic, they just stayed the course,” she said. “They came back and outscored [the Panthers] 18-7 in the fourth quarter.”

Based on the team stats, Farmer said, she will be working with the Ladies to improve both their blocking and overall freethrow percentage. This game, Hardin scored 29 percent of its free throws to Belgrade’s 60. She wants to increase her team’s percentage toward the 80 to 85 range.

“They’re fundamentally sound and don’t make a lot of mistakes,” she said of the Panthers. “We definitely need to work on the consistency in our play.”

Hardin center Marie Five was the top shooter against Belgrade with 12 points, followed by shooting guards Ivery Fritzler and Mashaya Alden with 10 and nine respectively. Of the team’s 29 total rebounds, centers Bergan Realbird and Five took the lead with eight and seven.

This Friday, Hardin will face the Park County Rangers. As with the Ladies, Farmer said, the Rangers have “good posts and good guards…so we’ll just keep working.”