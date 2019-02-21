Lady Bulldogs remain ‘poised and focused’ in victory over Lewistown

While the Lady Bulldogs’ Saturday basketball game against Lewistown’s Golden Eagles “wasn’t pretty,” according to Hardin Head Coach Cindy Farmer, her team pushed forward and managed to take a 51-39 win.

This game, held at home, served both as the team’s last matchup in the regular season and as its senior night. For divisionals, Hardin will travel to MetraPark in Billings, where the team is first set to face Livingston at 9:30 a.m.

The Ladies hadn’t played an official game in nine days, Farmer said, which showed when they gave up 18 turnovers, allowed “too many” offensive rebounds and shot a field goal average of just 36 percent. On the positive side, she continued, the majority of her players put points on the board. For Hardin, Ivery Fritzler, Kamber Good Luck, Charlie Bell Rock and Marie Five tied for the Ladies’ top score with eight points each.

“They pressed [and] really tried to get us out of our game,” she said of the Golden Eagles. “They did cause some turnovers, and we just had to settle in and stay poised and focused.”

During the game, Five – a center who often is the Bulldogs’ top shooter – took a fall in the third quarter and had to sit out the rest of the game.

“She’ll be okay, thank God,” Farmer said. “She’s going to be sore; we’ll take it easy these couple days before Thursday.”

Going forward, Farmer said, the “main things” to accomplish will be playing the game right and keeping up the intensity.