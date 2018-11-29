Lady Bulldogs prepare for the season’s first basketball match-up
File photo by Andrew Turck
Hardin Lady Bulldog player Marie Five takes a clear shot at the net on Glendive’s side of the court during a home game in December 2017. Using fast guards and effective maneuvers from post players, Hardin defeated Glendive 46-27.
Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs are preparing to return to the basketball court for the 2018-19 season following last season’s secondplace finish in Class A state.
According to Head Coach Cindy Farmer, the team has six returning varsity starters: Ivery Fritzler, Bergan Real Bird, Christa Little Wolf, Mashaya Alden, Marie Five and Cailei Cummins.
They start their season by setting team and personal goals.
“We always have goals, we have team goals and individual goals,” Farmer said. “With team goals, obviously, it’s to always get better – each and every day, each and every game.”
The team has been practicing for the past few weeks, Farmer said, but they won’t know what they really need to work on until after the first game. Leading up to that point, she plans on working with the Bulldogs’ on their fundamentals, and reinforcing their skills in shooting, passing and more.
The Lady Bulldogs will face the Belgrade Panthers in an away game at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
12/01/2018 - 1:00pm
-
12/06/2018 - 1:00pm to 12/08/2018 - 9:00am
-
12/07/2018 - 5:30pm
-
12/09/2018 - 2:00pm