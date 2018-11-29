Lady Bulldogs prepare for the season’s first basketball match-up

Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs are preparing to return to the basketball court for the 2018-19 season following last season’s secondplace finish in Class A state.

According to Head Coach Cindy Farmer, the team has six returning varsity starters: Ivery Fritzler, Bergan Real Bird, Christa Little Wolf, Mashaya Alden, Marie Five and Cailei Cummins.

They start their season by setting team and personal goals.

“We always have goals, we have team goals and individual goals,” Farmer said. “With team goals, obviously, it’s to always get better – each and every day, each and every game.”

The team has been practicing for the past few weeks, Farmer said, but they won’t know what they really need to work on until after the first game. Leading up to that point, she plans on working with the Bulldogs’ on their fundamentals, and reinforcing their skills in shooting, passing and more.

The Lady Bulldogs will face the Belgrade Panthers in an away game at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.