Lady Bulldogs improve intensity for 62-27 win over Park County

Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team, following a 62-27 victory over the Park County Rangers on Friday, is showing a marked improvement in “intensity,” according to its Head Coach Cindy Farmer.

The Ladies hit a snag in their Nov. 30 victory over the Belgrade Panthers when they fell behind 17-6 in third-quarter scoring. Against the Rangers, by contrast, they maintained a lead in all four quarters, starting with a 12-3 shutout in the first.

Farmer said though Park County attempted to press Hardin and “get the ball down the court,” the Ladies stymied the Rangers’ attempts through an effective defense. “It was to our advantage,” she continued, when the Ladies responded with their own full-court press.

“They’re starting to play more as a team,” she said.

Consistency within the second quarter dropped, however, and Hardin maintained a slighter 15-10 lead for that period. The team nonetheless took off in the second half with a thirdquarter score of 13-5 and fourth of 22-9.

Rebounding also played a factor: the Ladies took the ball 32 times to the Rangers’ 19. Belgrade had outrebounded the Ladies 34-29.

The team free throw success rate has improved from 29 percent against Belgrade to 36 percent, though this average still isn’t halfway to Farmer’s 80-to 85-percent goal.

“We have to come ready to play every second,” she said.

Hardin begins their Eastern A conference games at 4 p.m. on Friday against the Miles City Cowgirls. The Cowgirls have a strong full-court press and quick guards, Farmer said, “so we’ve got to handle their pressure.”

For the Ladies, center Marie Five and shooting guard Ivery Fritzler scored the most points with 15 and 14 respectively. Five, in addition, caught the most rebounds and swiped the most steals on her team with 11 and five total. Overall, the team made off with 16 steals.