Lady Bulldogs go undefeated, boys lose only one at Mayfair Tennis Invite

It was a clean sweep for the Lady Bulldog tennis team as they went 6-0 at the Mayfair Invite held in Billings last week. For the season, both the boys’ and girls’ teams have only lost one dual.

The boys, who were undefeated going into the Mayfair invite, lost their first dual to Dillon 4-2.

“Both Hardin and Dillon are good teams,” Hardin Head Coach Mike Flamm said. “Three of the six matches went into the third set. Gabe Passes lost, but played him tight. Taylor Lundberg took it into three sets.”

In doubles play, both the duos of Jonathan Noteboom and Ricky Hill, and David Evans and Ben Noteboom also took it into three sets.

Hardin’s No. 4 and No. 5 duos won their matches. Famous Left Hand and Ryan Old Crow won 6-3, 6-4, and Jace Guptill and Caleb Mason won 6-3, 6-2.

The boys ran a clean sweep over Glendive, Miles City and Belgrade, defeating them 6-0. Against Billings Central, the boys won 5-2 and defeated Lewistown 4-2.

For the weekend, Guptill and Mason went 6-0. Also 6-0 were Famous Left Hand and Ryan Old Crow. Jonathan Noteboom and Ricky Hill were 5-1, and Gabe Passes and Ben Noteboom 4-2.

In girls’ play it was all Bulldogs as the Ladies swept their competition.

“I’m happy for the girls,” said Flamm. “Our girls are in the mix.”

The Ladies defeated Billings Central and Dillon 4-2, Glendive and Miles City 5-1, and Lewistown 6-0.

“Mary Ann Herrera and Cailei Cummins were a real surprise,” Flamm said. “They beat all the No. 2 double pairs in the Eastern A at the invite. In No. 1 doubles play, Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock are two of the better doubles players in the division.”

According to Flamm, the varsity teams are locked in. Who will be playing singles and who will be paired up for doubles is still a work in progress.

For the girls, Jonna Lind, Macie Flamm, Rilee Green and Cheyenne Whiteman all went 6-0 for the weekend. Mary Anne Herrera and Cailei Cummins went 5-1, and Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock 4-2.

Mayfair Invitational

Dual scores

BOYS

Hardin 5, Billings

Central 2

Hardin 6, Glendive 0 Dillon 4, Hardin 2 Hardin 6, Miles City 0 Hardin 6, Belgrade 0 Hardin 4, Lewistown 2

GIRLS

Hardin 4, Billings

Central 2

Hardin 4, Dillon 2 Hardin 5, Glendive 1 Hardin 5 Miles City 1 Hardin 5, Belgrade 1 Hardin 6, Lewistown 0