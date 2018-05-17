Lady Bulldogs defeat Glendive, move to third in Eastern A

Thanks to a run starting at the T bottom of the sixth, Hardin’s Lady Bulldog softball team pulled ahead of the Glendive Red Devils during a home game last Thursday afternoon and gained a 12-9 victory. Because of their win, Hardin displaced Glendive and moved from the fourth to the third seed in Eastern A.

“We finished five and five in the conference,” said Hardin Head Coach Sarah DeVore. “We won one game last year, so this is miles in improvement.”

From the third inning to the top of the sixth, Hardin led Glendive 6-5, but then a ball slid past first base and the Red Devils gained a triple. Hardin caught a Glendive runner as she moved through the bases – bringing the total number of outs during the inning to two – but another Red Devil took home and tied up the game 6-6. By the bottom of the sixth, another Red Devil had made it home and the Ladies were down 6-7.

Fortunately for Hardin, DeVore said, her team’s offense moved “way better than we’ve done in the last three or four games.” “We told them in the huddle, ‘Let’s do it now. Let’s not wait until the last inning. Let’s get it done,’” DeVore said. “They came out in the last inning and they were swinging.”

Hardin’s first three players loaded the bases by the time Nicole Green was up to bat and – when four pitches from Glendive didn’t hit the strike zone – she was awarded a walk. With that, the score was tied 7-7.

Then, Glendive’s catcher missed a pitch and Hardin player Natalie Edgar decided to make a dash from third base to steal home. She slid to the final plate just as the Red Devils got their bearings. The score was now 8-7 in the Ladies’ favor.

From there, the game fell apart for Glendive as Hardin gained two home runs off a strike from Sloan Blankenship, then another two off of a double from Emma Chavez.

The Red Devils, behind 7-12 going into the seventh inning, managed to load the bases as Hardin had done – even taking 2 more points – but their attempts ended when Green gained the Ladies’ third out, tagging a Glendive runner as she moved into third.

“They beat us in the short game a little bit,” DeVore said, referring to the practice of advancing aggressively through the bases without a reliance on hits. On the more positive side, she said, the Ladies managed to string their hits together “really well,” adding “we had bases loaded, we did our job, we scored our runners.”

Hardin will be playing at home in the Eastern A divisional tournament starting at noon on Thursday May 17.