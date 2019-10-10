Koats for Kids distribution
Koats for Kids will be distributing gently used coats at 1 p.m. in the kitchen at the multi-purpose building in Crow Agency. Coat donations will be accepted from Oct. 14 to 18 at the Big Horn Valley Health Center Annex on 310 Center Avenue in Hardin. A drop-off location in Lodge Grass will be established. For more information call 406-665-5754.
Date:
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 1:00pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
10/14/2019 - 12:00pm
-
10/14/2019 - 12:00pm
-
10/14/2019 - 6:00pm
-
10/14/2019 - 7:00pm
-
10/14/2019 - 7:00pm