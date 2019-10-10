Koats for Kids distribution

Koats for Kids will be distributing gently used coats at 1 p.m. in the kitchen at the multi-purpose building in Crow Agency. Coat donations will be accepted from Oct. 14 to 18 at the Big Horn Valley Health Center Annex on 310 Center Avenue in Hardin. A drop-off location in Lodge Grass will be established. For more information call 406-665-5754.

Date: 
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 1:00pm

