Key Club Fall Festival
Hardin High School’s Key Club will be holding its first annual Fall Festival from 4-9 p.m. in the Terry Avenue parking lot. The event will include a trunk-or-treat section, costume and vehicle costume contests, live music, carnival games, prizes and more. Those interested in setting up a booth may contact Kasey Koehler at (406) 665-6361 or kasey.koehler@hardin.k12.mt.us.
Date:
Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 4:00pm
