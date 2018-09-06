Keeping momentum

Even though the Hardin Bulldog football lost Friday night’s home opener 6-16 to Glendive, from an offensive standpoint, it was a big improvement over their first game of the season against Havre.

The Bulldogs moved the ball. Against Havre, Hardin had only 70 yards of offense. Against Glendive, they were able to put up about 200.

On the opening drive, Hardin stopped the Red Devil offense, forcing them to punt. The Bulldogs took over and after driving the ball well, turned it over to Glendive on a fumble.

“Overall, we are doing a lot better for a young team,” Head Coach Jake Lynch said. “It takes time to learn the positions and it’s the little mistakes that hurt.”

Some things that hurt included a 15-yard personal foul stopping a nice Bulldog advance into Red Devil territory, a touchdown pass in the second that was called back on a holding penalty or a high-snap on a punt in the third quarter that led to a safety.

“Football is a game of momentum,” Lynch said. “These little things cause huge momentum swings, but they are all correctable.”

The only scoring in the first half came in the second quarter, when Glendive scored a touchdown with 11:50 on the clock, giving them a 6-0 lead after a failed one-point field goal. The Red Devils scored again in the second with 6:45 on the clock, taking a 14-point lead going in to halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs gained their first touchdown of the season when junior Ty Greenfield scored on a twoyard run. The two-point conversion failed, making the score 6-14.

In the second half, the Bulldog defense kept the Red Devils out of the end zone with the last two points for Glendive coming off a safety because of a high snap into the end zone.

Offensively for Hardin, Greenfield had 20 carries for 68 yards. Conner Schwend threw 11-22 for 108 yards.

Lynch said, “This is the best Schwend has ever threw.”

Receiving for the Bulldogs was Andres Galaz who was 4 for 45, John Mehling 3-35, Ryan Old Crow 3-20 and Cassidy Redden 1-6.

Defensively, Tim Rindahl had 13 tackles and one sack, Ty Greenfield 12 tackles, Laramie Haug 10 tackles and Andrew House had eight tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Friday, the Bulldogs will travel to Sidney to meet the Eagles.

Hardin 0 0 6 0 6

Glendive 0 14 2 0 16