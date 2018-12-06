Kane Christmas Bird Count
Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area will be organizing the Kane Christmas Bird Count starting 7 a.m. at the Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming. More information is available by calling Christy Fleming at (307) 548-5406 or emailing her at Christy_fleming@nps.gov.
Date:
Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 7:00am
