On August 1, 2019 we lost our sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, yet at the same time the good Lord and the Heavens welcomed an angel.

June (Mary Junetta) was born in Lame Deer, Montana on November 26, 1933 to Roy and Myrtle Pittman. She was a strong and devoted rancher’s wife, a loving mom, doting grandmother and a loving sister.

Known for her cooking, feisty attitude, welcoming people to her home and her generosity to her neighbors and friends; always willing to help anyway she could. She spent most of her younger years in between Lame Deer and Custer, Montana where she attended grade school. She graduated from Colstrip High School in May 1952.

She married the love of her life, James Dahle, where their story began years ago with a snowball fight. From this union, three children were born; Dennis (1954), James Jr. (1964) and Kimberly (1969). This past January, June and Jim celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary having lived 62 of those years on the ranch they built together in Muddy Creek.

June was never without a crossword puzzle or a book for long. You would often find her with a pencil stuck to her top lip as she pondered the answers to her beloved puzzles. A person could not speak to her on Sunday, before she finished the Sunday crossword.

June was hit hard with a devastating disease – Alzheimer’s.

After her diagnosis, she fought hard to beat it for 12 years and when it became too much, her family banded together to care for her in the last few years at home just as she had cared for them.

June was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Myrtle Pittman; older brother, Robert “Bob” Pittman; brother-in-law, Alfred Braine; special friends, Tuffy Ross and Penny Capra; and nephew, Taryn Lonebear.

June is survived by the love of her life, Jim Dahle; sons, Dennis (Teri) of Cut Bank, Jimmy (Noelle) of Colstrip; daughter, Kim (Rey Paz) Dahle of Muddy Creek; sister, Ruby Braine; brothers, Leland (Jeanette) Pittman, Bill (Cathy) Pittman; brother Bob’s surviving children, Genia and Bobby Pittman; grandchildren, Wacey Dahle (Marcia), Aryn Fisher, Connor Dahle, Katie Dahle, Breyden, Elena and Daniel Gutierrez-Paz and Nicole Fisher and family; greatgrandchildren, Lucia and Jhett Real Bird; special relatives, friends and sister-in-laws, Barbara Marie Wilson and Donna Dahle; nieces and nephews, Carrie Braine, Roxanne (Barry) Howe, Trina Pittman, Tami (Pat) Kissel, Tater (Tammy) Pittman, Dean Braine, Terry Braine, Riley (Sarah) Pittman, Dane (Pam) Dahle, Darcy Dahle, Kari (Nate) Huff, Kathy (Phillip) Knobloch, Zack (Stephanie) Dahle, Calvin (Roxie) Wilson, Becky (Jeff) Andrade, Wendy (Mark) Ciarrocchi, Jeff (Pat) Wilson, and Tim (Renee) Wilson; aunt Bertha Freeman and family; Kenny Taylor, Tristan, Talon, Torey, Taliyah, Tyvon, Skye, Teanna, Danny Morales and Ross Braine; special friends, OT and Henry Thompson, Art and Rita McDonald, Dorothy (Lee) Harris, Judy (Tuffy) Ross, Johnny Small, Betty Small, Range Telephone Cooperative board members and families, Patricia (Richard) Rowland, Leon (Laura) Sioux, George and Georgia Bement, Jim Heiser, and Dominga and David Bixby.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Northern Cheyenne Service unit, Billings Clinic Nurses, CNAs and Dr. Cathy Stephens. Special thanks to a very special nurse, Sable Kerzmann and a special caregiver, Rhea NewHoly for their care and assistance with our Mom.

We thank each of you for your prayers, presence, support and concern. We apologize if we have mistakenly omitted anyone. Mom had so many family and friends it is hard to think of everyone during this time.

Funeral service was held Tuesday August 6 in Lame Deer at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment followed at the Dahle Family Cemetery at the ranch. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.