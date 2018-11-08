Judges needed for Hardin High School Speech, Drama, and Debate Tournament

Hardin High School will be hosting their annual Speech, Drama, and Debate Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the high school. This tournament only works with the help of volunteer judges from the community l. Please consider giving an hour of your time or you may judge all four rounds of competition. No experience is necessary and we will have a couple of judge’s training sessions scheduled. For more information, or if you would like to sign-up to judge, call Mr. Evans (High School), Mr. Erickson (High School) at 665-6301 or Mrs. Ericksen at Crow Public School at 638-4136. Thank you for considering supporting our students at this great event.