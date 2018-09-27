Jonathan Noteboom, M’Kenzie Whiteman qualify for state golf tourney

Big Horn County News

Two of the Bulldogs have qualified for the state golf meet in Hamilton this week. Earning trips to state were Jonathan Noteboom, who placed 14th overall; and M’Kenzie Whiteman, who placed 13th. Hardin took five boys and three girls to the Eastern A divisional meet held in Laurel last weekend.

In boys’ play, Noteboom golfed a 47 on both the front and back nine for a 94. Caleb Mason came in second for Hardin with a 51 on the front nine and a 55 out back for a course finish of 106. Kent Swisse was third in with a 54-66, for a finish of 120. Kaiden Chavez and Dominic Stevens both stroked their way to a 128, with Chavez golfing a 69-59 and Stevens a 63-65.

For the girls, Whiteman stroked her way to a 56 on the front nine and a 57 out back for her state-qualifying 113. Second in for Hardin was Angeleena Lind with a 62-65, finishing 125; and Cora Wood with a 67-62, finishing 129.

“I’m really proud of all the kids this year,” Head Coach Amanda Lautt said. “They all have improved tremendously.”

Eastern A at Laurel

BOYS

Team scores (top 2 to state): Laurel 297, Billings central 337, Sidney 370, Miles City 385, Glendive 409, Hardin 448. Top 15 finishers (state qualifiers): Paul O’Neil, Laurel, 69; Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 73; Conor Walsh, Central, 75; Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 77; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 78; Ryan Adolph, Central, 84; Cash Golden, Laurel, 84; Kyler Garsjo, Sidney, 86; Alex Adolph, Central, 86; Trenton Reinhart, Glendive, 87; Haden Warren, Miles City, 88; Fletcher Phillips, Central, 92; Matt Hansen, Sidney, 94; Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, 94; Joel Christopherson, Miles City, 94; Will Tipton, Central, 95.

GIRLS

Team scores (top 2 to state): Laurel 384, Miles City 421, Sidney 443. Top 15 finishers (state qualifiers): Haylee Adams, Laurel, 90; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 91; Perry Widdicombe, Central, 93; Ashtyn Swigart, Miles City, 95; Elise Shovar, Laurel, 100; Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 101; Keli Hodges, Laurel, 103; Chaney LaPlante, Miles City, 104; Amber Taylor, Miles City, 110; Emma Torgerson, Sidney, 111; Karly Volk, Sidney, 111; Allie Wagner, Miles City, 112; M’Kenzie Whiteman, Hardin, 113; Madi Cooney, Laurel, 115; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 120.