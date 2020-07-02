Jolyn Pretty Man

Jolyn Rose Pretty Man, 32, passed away on June 23, 2020.

Jolyn, Arrowhead Woman, was born on October 5, 1987 to Anita He Does It in Crow Agency, Montana.

Graveside services were held June 27, 2020 at the Lodge Grass Cemetery in Lodge Grass, Montana.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.