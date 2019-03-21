Joining the movement

Twyla Birdinground has taken up the needle and thread with her students to produce red skirts embroidered with ribbons in honor of murdered and missing Indigenous woman.

The ribbon skirts were sewn by the girls over the course of the past several weeks with the help of Birdinground, a paraprofessional at Wyola Public School, and their classmates.

“I feel that I’m doing the right thing,” Birdinground said. “Maybe down the road they will treasure it and say, ‘I made this.’”

The girls have been working on their skirts over the course of the last three weeks. Most of the materials were donated to the Crow culture program at the school and Birdinground purchased the rest of the ribbons needed. The girls will travel to Bozeman over spring break to attend the Montana State University American Indian Council Powwow, where they will debut their creations.

Red ribbon skirts are the most recognizable symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement. MMIW skirts are frequently red to symbolize the blood of women who have been murdered or who have gone missing. The MMIW movement started in Canada, but soon spread to the United States and other countries.

Indigenous woman go missing at a higher rate than women of any other race or ethnicity. In Montana, Native Americans make up 6.7 percent of the population, The Billings Gazette reported this month, but 26 percent of missing persons cases here involve Native Americans.

The MMIW movement is something each Wyola girl is tied to in her own way, Birdinground said, so the students were allowed to make their skirts in the manner they saw fit. The fabric and ribbons of each skirt varies and Birdinground allowed the girls to use their own creativity when designing their skirts.

“I just wanted to help represent them,” Wyola seventh grader JaZell Pease said, “Because I might have an auntie or someone I might not know about that is missing or murdered.”

Other girls in the class cited cases involving Henny Scott and Freda Knowshisgun.

Scott’s body was found west of Lame Deer in December 2018. The Big Horn County coroner’s report, released Monday, cited hypothermia as Scott’s cause of death.

Knowshisgun has been missing since 2016 and was last seen at a Walmart in Kennewick, Washington.

The MMIW movement is dedicated to putting a stop to domestic violence, and the disappearance of women and children on Indian reservations. At a rally in Crow Agency last May, a local MMIW group invited families to come up and share their stories. In many of the cases mentioned, people still were looking for justice for loved ones lost.

The movement inspired the creation of Montana House Bill 21, or Hanna’s Act, which aims to authorize the Montana Department of Justice to assist in investigating missing persons cases. It was named after Northern Cheyenne tribal member Hanna Harris, who was murdered in the summer of 2013.