After two days of interviews on Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1, and a special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Friday, May 4, the Hardin Board of Trustees voted to select Eldon “Chad” Johnson as the next Superintendent of Hardin Schools. Johnson will start on July 1 ...

