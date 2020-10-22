John Lind was born on March 25, 1926 and died on October 16, 2020.

His parents were William Lind and Amalie Koch Lind. He was born north of Hardin Montana and lived in the Big Horn Valley all his life.

He attended 9 Mile School and Hardin Schools and ultimately obtained his GED in 1969. His schooling was interrupted as he began his farming and ranching career at the age of 14 after his parents had moved to St. Xavier. After his father passed, he farmed for his mother and he purchased the Spotted Rabbit Crossing place that is now known as Three Mile Fishing Access.

In 1972 he was elected to the Board of County Commissioners attaining chairmanship and serving until 1984. He also served on various community boards all his life. He was proud to be a farmer and a rancher and to his last days he worked. Work was his hobby, Irrigation was his passion and ranching was his occupation. He was a rancher in Saint Xavier and north of Hardin. He was proud of his occupation.

He married the love of his life Dollean Young one December 11, 1951 and lost her in 1992.

He was preceded by his parents; his siblings Jake, Bill, Molly, Fred, Carl, Katherine, Leo, and Harold; and sisters, Mary Frickle and Pearl (Gene) Rider. He is survived by three children, Kenneth (Coleen) Lind, of Billings, Sally (Ed) Watt of Crow Agency, and Myron (Stephanie) Lind, of Hardin; grandchildren, Sam (Chante) Lind, Megan Lind, Elissa Lind, Angeleena Lind, Jonna Lind, Cody (Sarah) Reese and Brittney Wegner (Kara); great-grandchildren, Tia Lind, Aliza Lind, Samantha Lind, Briella Olszewski, Haliegh Reese, Ryan Reese, Alexis Krebs, Rhianna Wegner, Huyana Wegner and Payton Wegner. John had a special affec

John had a special affection for many in the Native American community and was always pleased to be greeted by his Native friends and acquaintances, cherishing any opportunity to reminisce about old times.

He was blessed with many life-long friends, most of whom he missed after they passed away. A special friend, Esther Ottun, and he shared a lot of good times and were companions for many years and he grieved over her loss.

In his later years, he enjoyed having coffee and sharing tall tales with a number of friends and always expressed fondness for the Bill Fox family because they shared many good and hard days as neighbors. No description of John

No description of John would be complete without mentioning the pleasure he found in teasing and his ability to keep a straight face. His ability to construct an outrageous yarn was impressive. Donations in his memory

Donations in his memory can be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum, Hardin, MT.

Graveside Services were held Oct. 21 at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Celebration of Life will be held spring 2021 when conditions are safe from COVID 19.