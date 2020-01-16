John Edward Slattery, 75, of Hardin, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, in Missoula.

He was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Hardin, to Elmer and Ruth (McNally) Slattery. He spent his early years in Hardin until the family moved to St. Xavier in 1955. He attended St. Xavier Catholic Mission and Hardin High School.

On March 27, 1965, he married Laurel (Cook) Slattery in St. Xavier. During their 54 years of marriage they lived in Hardin; St. Xavier; Colstrip; Fort Smith; Espanola, New Mexico; Dayton, Washington; and Sheridan, Wyoming;

John was an incredibly hard worker. He was a proud member of the IUOE Local 400 and in 1981 – 1983 served as President of the Union and as a Business Representative. In 1984, he purchased his father’s machinery and livestock and farmed until he started a chemical spray business, which he ran until 2006. He then worked for Western Sugar Company and also worked various construction jobs until he retired in 2015.

Upon retirement, John loved spending his days at his many coffee “spots” where he enjoyed keeping up on the local news and farming situations. John always relished a good road trip. He and Laurel spent many hours together driving the backroads of Montana. In 2011, they drove to Alaska and enjoyed exploring new territory for a month. For their 50th anniversary, John, Laurel, their daughters and their grandchildren were able to fulfill another of John’s dreams with a trip to Hawaii. He and Laurel also took their grandchildren on many spring break vacations for which they have many happy memories and interesting stories.

John spent many hours traveling to and attending auctions. In his later years he brought home fewer material “treasures” and more memories of seeing friends and acquaintances.

John was always there for everyone to lend a helping hand.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth; brothers, Elmer Jr. and Mike; and sisters, Barbara Jo and Linda.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Laurel Slattery; his daughters, Kelly Slattery and Karen Slattery of Missoula; grandchildren, Jeremy Stewart, Sean Robinson, Evan Stewart and Tavin Robinson; sisters, Beth Krkosa, Patty Delaney, Carey (Jerry) Ziler and Peggy (Jim) Glenn; numerous nephews and nieces; his aunt, Peg Koebbe; uncles, Jim and Gene McNally; and cousins, Mary and Jane Slattery.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Salvation Army, the Big Horn County Museum or a charity of your choice.

Celebration of life services were held on Dec. 23, 2019 at the Bullis Funeral Chapel.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.