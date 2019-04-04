Jerry Harris returns to coach LG track after 20 years

Track season is here and with it Lodge Grass High School already has begun working on its team’s fitness. The team is mostly fresh with only a few returning faces and a new, but not so new, head coach – Jerry Harris, who last coached at Lodge Grass about 20 years ago.

“There was a time when I only had two kids to coach – one male and one female – and we went to the state championship that way,” Harris said. ”We came home with two state championships.”

After losing half the boys, the team is down to its core members. Harris said he believes those who have stayed will be there for the duration of the season.

Most members on the team have yet to choose a specific event in which to participate but, according to Harris, they will find who is skilled at what and go from there.

Track season has been somewhat hindered by the school’s snow-covered field and competing extracurricular activities, Harris said.

However, he said the track soon will be clear and the team will start on more specific training than what they have been doing.

“Right now, all we’ve been doing is focusing on foundations, getting these kids physically and mentally ready to compete,” he said.

The team began the season by focusing on fundamentals in the gym, while the track is being cleared of the remainder of this winter’s snow. In the gym, there is quite a bit of running for the current 18 members, as well as strength training in the weight room.

The team’s first meet was Tuesday in Laurel. For the boys, Hank Pretty On Top placed third in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 3,200. For the girls, Chantell Pretty On Top placed fifth in the 1,600.