Jean Newman, 94, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Rosebud Healthcare center in Forsyth, Montana.

Jean was born on December 5, 1925 to Albert and Della Palmer May in Hardin, Montana.

Jean grew up in Hardin and the Sarpy Creek area. She had two sisters, Anna and Bobby, and a brother, Charles May.

Jean met Albert shortly after his discharge from the Army when he left his horses at her house to go to a rodeo. They later married on December 15, 1943 in Hardin, with this union three children were born, Marlene, Wally and Howard.

Jean took the mantle of being mother to her three nephews, Rodney, Dean and Stanley, after her brother-in-law’s death.

She enjoyed the ranch life. Jean loved feeding and shipping cattle and calving season. She could cook the best antelope and deer steaks with gravy. Jean loved going coyote hunting with Albert. She was also a great seamstress; she sewed all the shirts for the men and dresses for Marlene.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Della Palmer May; siblings, Anna Rupe, Bobby Hagerman, Charles May; granddaughter, Gilean Newman; daughter-in-law, Marcha Newman; granddaughter-in-law, Jackie Newman; niece, Monica May; nephew, Dean (Linda) Newman, of Roundup, Montana; and great-grandniece, Jona Murray.

Jean is survived by her children, Marlene (Fred) Rule, of Elk City, Oklahoma, Wally, and Howard (Johnna) Newman all of Ingomar, Montana; grandchildren, Justin (Kate) and Toby Hawks, and Ashlee (Lloyd) Ketchum; nephew, Rodney (Christy Loose) Newman of Hobson and his three sons Sid (Brandy), Robert, and TJ (Liane), Dean (Linda) of Roundup, Tara (Neil) Bradley, Maurie (Kelvin) Elness, and Jamie DeHaven, and Stanley (Bette) Newman of Billings, and their two children, Ben (Tina) Newman and Skeeter (Terry) Ray; and numerous nieces, nephews, greatgrandchildren and one greatgreat-grandchild.

A special thanks to the Rosebud Healthcare Center in Forsyth for the wonderful care Jean received throughout all the years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Big Horn County Historical Society, 1163 3rd Street E, Hardin, MT 59034 or Rosebud Health Care Center.

Graveside Service were held on Oct. 7 at the Forsyth Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home were entrusted with the arrangements.