James Edwards
Thursday, January 9, 2020
James “Speed” Edwards, 64, of Big Horn passed away Jan. 3, 2020 at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private interment will be held at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
