Jailhouse Gallery changes ARTful Event

The Jailhouse Gallery changed the format for their 7th annual ARTful Event fundraiser Saturday night at the Hardin Middle School auditorium.

Previously, the fundraiser consisted of a meal, live auction and silent auction. This year the gallery hosted the High Country Cowboys along with the silent auction. The annual fundraiser brings in money for the gallery, which a nonprofit organization.

The group entertained over a 100 people Saturday evening with good old-fashioned western music from a genre that included Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and the Sons of the Pioneers and also featured yodeling in many numbers.

In fact, their lead singer Marty Kosel won a yodeler of the year contest three times.

Along with their music they brought a sense of humor that was both welcoming and entertaining.

The set list included songs like “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Ringo,” “Montana Trail” and many more.

Three brothers John, Marty and Joe Kosel from Red Lodge make up the High Country Cowboys. They have been entertaining audiences with their brand of country music since 2014.

The Pro Cowboy Country Association has awarded them top Music Group of the year in 2017 and 2018.

While on stage the singers commented about the Hardin Middle School auditorium having the best acoustics of any venue they’ve performed at.

Overall, the ARTful event silent auction raised over $1,200 and as of press time total ticket sales are unknown.