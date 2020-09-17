Jail escapee sentenced to 10 years in prison

One of three men who escaped from the Big Horn County Detention Center in February was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Andrew Leroy Parham, 26, was sentenced in Montana 22nd Judicial District Court on Sept. 9 to 10 years incarceration in the Montana Department of Corrections with no time credit for the time he has been in jail for his role in the highly publicized escape from the Big Horn County Jail on Feb. 7 Judge Matthew Wald presided over the case.

Parham along with two other inmates, Stephen Caplett and Anthony Castro, escaped from the Big Horn County Detention Facility, under Montana Law the charge of escape with use of force carries a maximum sentence of up to twenty years in prison.

At the time of the escape Parham was being held in the county detention center for pending extradition to the state of Oklahoma to answer felony drug charges.

Parham entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement that dropped two felony aggravated kidnapping charges on the condition that he accepted the felony escape charge.

“Usually in an escape case the victim is usually society and not specific individuals,” Wald said.

Though Parham was only charged with escape and his sentence could only reflect that charge, Wald said took into consideration the victims impact statements.

At the sentencing hearing Parham gave a statement to the victims who were impacted by the escape.

“The timely apprehension and arrest of the three escapees from the Big Horn County Jail is an excellent example of the power of interagency cooperation and coordination,” Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said in a press release. “When federal and state law enforcement agencies work together with focus and a sense of urgency in our local community, criminals are not safe from the reach of justice.”