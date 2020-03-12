Insurers waive fees for coronavirus testing

Four major health insurance companies operating in Montana are voluntarily waiving their customers’ co-payments and deductibles for coronavirus testing, state Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale announced Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported each company is taking its own specific steps, Rosendale noted they’re all responding before Montana has a case of coronavirus and without a government mandate.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is waiving co-payments and deductibles for testing to diagnose COVID-19 “when medically necessary and consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidance.” The waivers apply to members who buy their policies directly from Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The Montana Health CO-OP, PacificSource Health Plans and the Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company are waiving all consumer out-of-pocket costs for prescribed testing services, with Pacific noting any related services would have to take place at an in-network facility.

“It’s a no-brainer for us,” said Montana Health CO-OP CEO Richard Miltenberger. “We not only owe it to our members to ensure their safety, but to our fellow community members as well.”

PacificSource and Blue Cross and Blue Shield also manage self-funded employer health insurance plans. Both companies are contacting the employer groups to see if they want to create similar waivers. Anyone with questions should call the phone number on the back of their insurance card.

Allegiance’s waiver also applies to customers enrolled in its employersponsored plans, the company said. Organizations that have Allegiance administer their plans will also have the option to include coronavirus testing as a preventive benefit, without cost.

Local public nurse Esther Wynne is urging Big Horn County residents to remain calm amid the scare.

“We don’t want people to panic,” Wynne said. “Start with good habits so they are already in place when the virus does make it to the area.”

The Centers for Disease Control has advised simple protocols for individuals to put in place to help stay health. Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, stay out of close contact with people who might be sick, clean and disinfect surfaces frequently, and stay home if sick with the flu.

“Make sure not to cough and sneeze on people,” Wynne said. “Our elders stand the worse chance of becoming severely ill.”

The majority of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are elders, she said.

Local nursing homes are screening visitors and later may restrict visitors as a precaution, but Wynne said, that doesn’t mean the virus has arrived in the area.

“ Our healthy populations need to protect vulnerable populations,” she said. “We can do that by using the proper protocols to remain healthy.”

At press time, two individuals in Mitchell, South Dakota have tested positive and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported a Montana woman in Maryland has also test positive.

“There is no treatment, only supportive care , ” Wynne said . “Depending on the severity of your symptoms, you may be instructed to simply go home and care for yourself.”

Wynne said the elderly and those with chronic health conditions are at the most risk for severe symptoms.

“There are not many reports of extreme symptoms in children under 9 years old,” Wynne said, adding RSV symptoms are more dangerous to babies than Coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 belongs to a family of Coronaviruses that cause the common cold. It is characterized by mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. Illness can be more severe for some people and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties. If you have experienced the symptoms and have traveled, please contact your local clinic or Big Horn County Health Department at 406-665-8720.

——— The Associated Press contributed to this report.