Journalism found me in a strange way. I submitted a first-person account about a car accident to the student newspaper, the Bulldog Bark, at Hardin High School in 1996. As a 15-year-old high school nerd I fell in love with storytelling and my byline. That’s when I first felt the ink in my veins.

Our publisher Jim Eshleman, who passed away Sunday, June 16, was one of only a few local people who understood this feeling.

He understood, because Jim also had ink in his veins, and he saw the world through a viewfinder. He was a hometown boy and a true journalist.

He led our team as we fed the beast each week and, in turn, he was rewarded with 10 to 12 pages of beautiful newsprint, imbued with his blood, sweat and tears.

He spent many an early morning in the newsroom, and to his credit, he tried his best to save his evenings for personal pursuits, something those of us in the news business often find difficult.

Even though his evenings were sacred, he’d still find time to swing by the softball game, or the rodeo, or the 4-H fair to get pictures for the next issue.

“Jim knew the value of Hardin’s hometown newspaper. He worked hard every week to make sure the Big Horn County News was the paper that his city could count on,” said former editor Brett Thomas-DeJong. “He appreciated the paper’s history and connection to the community.”

It’s true; Jim faithfully told the story of Big Horn County for 13 years.

When we heard of his passing a wave of sadness and uncertainty filled the newsroom, and I’ll be honest with you, I wasn’t sure we would be able to produce this week’s edition of the News.

We got it done, in part to fulfill our duty as journalists, but also, to honor our friend and colleague.

Jim truly believed in the power of the press, he held onto the traditional ideals of journalism – to act as a watchdog, to be ethical, to be fair.

“Whether they knew him personally or not, the people of Big Horn County lost a good friend with the passing of Jim Eshleman. He loved his hometown and he loved the Big Horn County News,” said former editor Rodney Lewallen. “Never one to back down, Jim never missed an opportunity to do right by his readers and his community. I know he will be missed by many, myself included.”

In order to produce a good newspaper Jim took several chances on young idealistic journalists. From fresh journalism school graduates and fine arts majors to high school grads with a burning curiosity, and everyone in between. Jim was good at giving people the chance to excel.

“Jim was my first longterm boss and I can’t think of a better leader through which to start a career. He knew when to turn up the pressure, when an office situation needed to be rectified, and when to just chill out and tell stories,” said our most recent former editor Andrew Turck. “Many of his tales involved avoiding the police and acts of what I can only describe as juvenile delinquency.”

Jim loved a good story.

He told us of the time he stole a stack of blank report cards and sold them back to his classmates for $5. Ten dollars and he filled them out, made to order.

He told us about writing a paper in high school specifically designed to upset his teacher, because Jim loved pushing people’s buttons.

I called him Dennis the Menace more than a few times and he’d always laugh in agreement.

There’s nothing this button-pusher loved more than to pull people into a political debate, a fact that was evident in his award winning “Simply Biased” column.

I knew better than to engage, but others went for the bait and some eventually learned to enjoy the rants.

“Despite our political differences, it was fun to talk with him about controversial issues and thereby gain a new, surprisingly well-thought-out perspective,” Turck said. “Chances are, he won’t be buried in his ‘Save a Seal, Club a Liberal’ t-shirt that he wore – on at least one occasion – to a family reunion. If this were the case, however, I doubt his spirit would object.”

When Jim hired me he brought me back to my roots. He gave me the opportunity to be a journalist again. He gave me a second chance to work in the industry that called my name so many years ago. I will always be thankful for that.

A gracious man, a quiet leader, a true professional and a loveable curmudgeon, Jim leaves behind a wonderful legacy at the Big Horn County News.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s family and friends and the many journalists who have had the pleasure of working with him.