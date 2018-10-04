Indian Voting Rights

Janine Pease will be presenting on Indian Voting Rights, both historical and present day perspectives, this at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. The program is free and open to the public.  For further information, contact Tim Bernardis at (406) 638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.

Date: 
Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 12:00pm

