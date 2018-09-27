Indian taco supper

First United Methodist Church, located at the corner of 5th Street and Crow Avenue in Hardin, will be holding an Indian taco supper from 5-7 p.m. that also includes a beverage and dessert. Funds raised through the supper will go toward Hardin High School’s Homecoming celebration.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 5:00pm

