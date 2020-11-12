Incumbent Not Afraid defeated in tribal election

After nearly 18 hours of ballot counting, Frank White Clay defeated incumbent Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid in Saturday’s tribal general election.

Voters case over 3,400 ballots, split between White Clay and Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid.

White Clay received 1,978 votes and Not Afraid received 1,428 votes.

White Clay was in the middle of his second term as a Black Lodge District legislative representative. He is a one-time speaker of the house and was first elected in 2015.

Three-term Arrow Creek Legislator Lawrence DeCrane defeated former Reno District Legislator Paul J. Hill for the vice-chairman position.

Teacher and political newcomer Levi Black Eagle defeated former Reno legislator and incumbent Tribal Secretary Shawn Backbone for the secretary position.

Reno District legislator Yvon Little Light Medicine Tail Jr. was defeated by newcomer Channis D. Whiteman for the vice-secretary position.

Though the polls closed Saturday night, Crow tribal members and executive branch candidates waited for election results until nearly 2 p.m. Sunday. when the Office of the Secretary posted the unofficial results. The resulted were signed with a time stamp of 1:45 p.m.

According to the Crow Tribe’s Conduct of Elections procedure, listed as article 8, section 10 in the tribe’s Election Ordinance of the Law & Order Code, the Election Commission will start counting ballots at 11 p.m. until all the ballots are counted. After the polls close at 8 p.m., the ballot box from the disabled and elderly voters’ poll station is brought in for counting.

The election ordinance was initially approved with the Crow Tribe’s 2001 constitution and was amended in July 2005, before the tribe had access to voting machines.

The ordinance outlines a multiple-step hand counting process for ballots, therefore, legally, the election commission is required to hand count ballots before posting unofficial results outside the polling place.

Executive Branch General Election CHAIRMAN

*1978-Frank White Clay

1428-Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid

VICE-CHAIRMAN

*1798-Lawrence DeCrane

1642-Paul J. Hill

SECRETARY

*1991-Levi Black Eagle

1425-Shawn Backbone

VICE-SECRETARY

*1981-Channis D. Whiteman