Incident at county courthouse prompts city-wide lockdown

*UPDATED 2:14 a.m.*

The Crow Tribe placed the Crow Reservation on lockdown via social media posts at 2 a.m. citing a possible inmate escape at the Big Horn County jail.

Calls on the police scanner around midnight Feb. 8 indicate a corrections officer were assaulted and a number of inmates have escaped the Big Horn County Jail.

There was speculation a sheriff's deputy was also assaulted, but a source close to the investigation reported to the News there was no deputy in the building at the time of the assault.

Law enforcement from surrounding areas, including Big Horn County, Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County Sheriff, have responded to an incident at the Big Horn County Courthouse in Hardin, but there has been no official statement released by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office confirming the scanner calls.

Soclial media posts show that Hardin-area businesses have been asked to closed down.

One witness on the scene reported to the News they were told go home, to lock their doors and stay inside.

