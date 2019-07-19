IHS Sport Physical Clinic

 Crow, Lodge Grass and Pryor Indian Health Service clinic is offering sports physicals for students from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday until August 7. Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins welcomed. For more information call IHS in Crow Agency at 638-3348, Lodge Grass at 693-2317 or Pryor at 259-8238.

  

Date: 
Repeats every week every Wednesday until Wed Aug 07 2019.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 10:00am
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 10:00am
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 10:00am

