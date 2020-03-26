Honor teams announced
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Twelve Big Horn County student-athletes were named to All-State teams and a total of 18 were named to All-Conference teams.
Two players were given honorable mentions.
This year Andy Roundface and Cindy Farmer, head coaches for Hardin’s boys’ and girls’ basketball programs were recognized at the Southeastern A coaches of the year.
All-State
Class A
Marie Five, senior, Hardin
Sossity Spotted Wolf, senior, Hardin
Ivery Fritzler, senior, Hardin
Trae Hugs, senior, Hardin
Famous Lefthand, senior, Hardin
Cayden Redfield, senior, Hardin
Peyton Good Luck, senior, Hardin
Class B
Jordan Jefferson, sophomore, Lodge Grass
Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
Class C
Sylvie Stewart, senior, Plenty Coups
Brendan Falls Down, senior, Plenty Coups
Clarence Stewart, junior, Plenty Coups
All-Conference
Southeastern A
First team:
Marie Five, senior, Hardin
Sossity Spotted Wolf, senior, Hardin
Trae Hugs, senior, Hardin
Famous Lefthand, senior, Hardin
Cayden Redfield, senior, Hardin
Second team:
Ivery Fritzler, senior, Hardin
Kamber Good Luck, sophomore, Hardin
Peyton Good Luck, senior, Hardin
Eric Woods, senior, Hardin
3B
First team:
Jordan Jefferson, sophomore, Lodge Grass
Damon Gros Ventre, senior, Lodge Grass
Malachi Littlenest, junior, Lodge Grass
Second team:
Shantell Pretty On Top, sophomore, Lodge Grass
6C
First team:
Sylvie Stewart, senior, Plenty Coups
Anonda Goes Ahead, senior, Plenty Coups
Brendan Falls Down, senior, Plenty Coups
Clarence Stewart, junior, Plenty Coups
Second team:
Catherine Monroy, senior, Plenty Coups
Honorable Mention
Southeastern A
Nevaeh Alden, junior, Hardin
3B
Diamond Amyotte, freshman, Lodge Grass
