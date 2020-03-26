Honor teams announced

Twelve Big Horn County student-athletes were named to All-State teams and a total of 18 were named to All-Conference teams.

Two players were given honorable mentions.

This year Andy Roundface and Cindy Farmer, head coaches for Hardin’s boys’ and girls’ basketball programs were recognized at the Southeastern A coaches of the year.

All-State

Class A

Marie Five, senior, Hardin

Sossity Spotted Wolf, senior, Hardin

Ivery Fritzler, senior, Hardin

Trae Hugs, senior, Hardin

Famous Lefthand, senior, Hardin

Cayden Redfield, senior, Hardin

Peyton Good Luck, senior, Hardin

Class B

Jordan Jefferson, sophomore, Lodge Grass

Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass

Class C

Sylvie Stewart, senior, Plenty Coups

Brendan Falls Down, senior, Plenty Coups

Clarence Stewart, junior, Plenty Coups

All-Conference

Southeastern A

First team:

Marie Five, senior, Hardin

Sossity Spotted Wolf, senior, Hardin

Trae Hugs, senior, Hardin

Famous Lefthand, senior, Hardin

Cayden Redfield, senior, Hardin

Second team:

Ivery Fritzler, senior, Hardin

Kamber Good Luck, sophomore, Hardin

Peyton Good Luck, senior, Hardin

Eric Woods, senior, Hardin

3B

First team:

Jordan Jefferson, sophomore, Lodge Grass

Damon Gros Ventre, senior, Lodge Grass

Malachi Littlenest, junior, Lodge Grass

Second team:

Shantell Pretty On Top, sophomore, Lodge Grass

6C

First team:

Sylvie Stewart, senior, Plenty Coups

Anonda Goes Ahead, senior, Plenty Coups

Brendan Falls Down, senior, Plenty Coups

Clarence Stewart, junior, Plenty Coups

Second team:

Catherine Monroy, senior, Plenty Coups

Honorable Mention

Southeastern A

Nevaeh Alden, junior, Hardin

3B

Diamond Amyotte, freshman, Lodge Grass