Holiday Wishes Bazaar
Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov.9 – The JailHouse Gallery is hosting the Holiday Wishes Bazaar, on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HHS Commons. The bazaar will feature vendors who will be selling jewelry, gifts, savory and sweet baked goods, candles, lotions, homemade crafts, and more. For more information call Jeni at 406-623-9043. Bring a non-perishable food item to benefit Helping Hands Food Bank.
Date:
Friday, November 8, 2019 - 5:00pm
