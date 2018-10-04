Holiday Hoedown

Helping Hands Food Bank in Hardin is hosting its annual Holiday Hoedown in the Hardin High School commons from 5 to 7:30 p.m. All money raised from ticket proceeds will go toward supporting Helping Hands. Donations of artwork, home goods and more may be dropped off Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information on donations or ticket information, call the food bank at (406) 665-2997.

Saturday, October 6, 2018 - 5:00pm

