History talk
Dale Old Horn will be speaking on the last intertribal battle of the Crows against a Sioux war party who had captured some Crow horses in 1888 not far from Crow Agency. The program is free and open to the public. For further information, contact Tim Bernardis at 406-638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.
Date:
Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 12:00pm
